AntiMatter Price Hits $5.27 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for $5.27 or 0.00008340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $49.55 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00059782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00088589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.61 or 0.00639877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00038984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00031751 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

