NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Update

NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a growth of 593.0% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSAV remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 29,638,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,046,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. NSAV has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

NSAV Company Profile

NSAV Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Distribution Corporation, markets and distributes supplement, wellness, and natural remedy products. It provides health and wellness products that include vitamin and mineral supplements, probiotics, and other nutraceuticals health supplements under the Nutra Horizon brand name.

