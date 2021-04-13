NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Update

NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a growth of 593.0% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSAV remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 29,638,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,046,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. NSAV has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
NSAV Company Profile
