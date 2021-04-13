$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $766.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.84. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

