Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Shares of HEP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 165,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.