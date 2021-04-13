Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of GLTO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,314. Galecto has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTO. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Galecto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Galecto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Galecto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Galecto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Galecto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,594,000.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

