Populous One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.13 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Populous has a total market cap of $318.90 million and approximately $23.13 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Populous has traded 52.6% higher against the US dollar. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for $5.99 or 0.00009474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00058229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00019745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00088276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.62 or 0.00633812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00038975 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00031802 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

