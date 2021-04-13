Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Down 92.5% in March

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the March 15th total of 509,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,937,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DHY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. 1,991,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,574. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,070,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.