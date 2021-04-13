Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Down 98.8% in March

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 987,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SMKG stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 52,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,400. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.33.
About Smart Card Marketing Systems
