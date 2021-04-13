Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Down 98.8% in March

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 987,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMKG stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 52,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,400. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.33.

About Smart Card Marketing Systems

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc, doing business as PaymentActiveNetwork, operates as a fintech solutions provider that delivers a cloud-based EMV MPOS, and EPOS Host platform to issuing and acquiring banks, telecoms, and global enterprises. The company offers EmphasisPay that delivers advisory and technology solutions for payment acquirers and issuers; Mtickets.events that allows users to create an event or events and issue mobile tickets; Genorocity.com, a web publication portal and mobile platform that enables retailers, property managers, and event promoters; and Check21SAAS.com, a remote check deposit solution.

