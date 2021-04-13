NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray Sells 5,179 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 5,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $343,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Bradley Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, R Bradley Gray sold 21,684 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,430,276.64.

On Wednesday, March 10th, R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32.

On Wednesday, January 20th, R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00.

NSTG stock traded up $5.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.56. 483,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.53. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

