Lightstreams (PHT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,407.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $797,913.64 and approximately $2,407.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00057862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00088263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.68 or 0.00632107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00031785 BTC.

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,113,387 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

