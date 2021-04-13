Ethereum Classic Trading Up 17.5% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $21.85 or 0.00034562 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.54 billion and approximately $1.97 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,294.01 or 0.03628072 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 109.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

