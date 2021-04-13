Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 172,312 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 172,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $1,138,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,620,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,520,149.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. 757,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,251. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $930.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.45.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
OCSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
