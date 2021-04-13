NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Short Interest Update

NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NUVM traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 12,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,765. NuVim has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
About NuVim
