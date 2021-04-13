NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Short Interest Update

NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVM traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 12,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,765. NuVim has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About NuVim

NuVim, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade.

