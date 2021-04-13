Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. 32,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,867. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 220,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

