Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. 32,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,867. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
