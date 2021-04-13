Short Interest in Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Expands By 632.0%

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 632.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sino Agro Food stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,907. Sino Agro Food has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

About Sino Agro Food

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company's products include live prawns, live eels, whole beef cattle, and packaged beef meat. It is also involved in the bulk and concentrated livestock feed producing and manufacturing; production of organic fertilizers; distribution of beef meat; and technology engineering consulting and services.

