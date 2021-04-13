Short Interest in Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Expands By 632.0%

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 632.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sino Agro Food stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,907. Sino Agro Food has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.
