Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) to Hold

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,816. The stock has a market cap of $87.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. Electromed has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. Electromed had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electromed during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Electromed during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Electromed by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Electromed during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electromed by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

