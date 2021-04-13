eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get eGain alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EGAN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. eGain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 615,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $303.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 94,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 435,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 160,087 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 92,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of eGain by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.