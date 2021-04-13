DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Down 97.1% in March

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DIGP stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,393. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.71. DigiPath has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

DigiPath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. DigiPath had a negative return on equity of 1,137.19% and a negative net margin of 67.99%.

DigiPath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

