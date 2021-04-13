Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will announce $3.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $12.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.36. 782,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

