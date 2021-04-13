Rapidz Reaches Market Cap of $2.38 Million (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Rapidz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $8,385.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00057193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00088301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.62 or 0.00628091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00031944 BTC.

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

