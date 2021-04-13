Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, a growth of 694.4% from the March 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,076,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of INVU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 5,201,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,499. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. Investview has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.79.
About Investview
