Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, a growth of 694.4% from the March 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,076,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of INVU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 5,201,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,499. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. Investview has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. Its services include research, trade alerts, and live trading rooms that include instruction in equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, crowdfunding, and cryptocurrency sector education.

