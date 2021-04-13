Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 944.4% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.75% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAMC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.64. 1,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,502. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

