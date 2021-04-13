Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 764.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKXCY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. 21,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,739. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $74.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

