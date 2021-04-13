Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Tops One Day Volume of $2.01 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $45,943.04 or 0.72473673 BTC on major exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $14.24 million and $2.01 million worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.65 or 0.00258155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.95 or 0.00676648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,542.85 or 1.00236818 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00022494 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $550.04 or 0.00867678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “Î¤BTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.