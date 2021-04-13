HedgeTrade Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $564.18 million and $93,040.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00002551 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003953 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00031491 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001182 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000341 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005419 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00021549 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HEDGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.