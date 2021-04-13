Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Up 761.3% in March

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 761.3% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 196,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 211,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. Royce Value Trust has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

