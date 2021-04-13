The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Korea Fund stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 16.54% of The Korea Fund worth $33,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KF traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683. The Korea Fund has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.