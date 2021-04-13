Oleg Nodelman Buys 133,000 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oleg Nodelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Oleg Nodelman purchased 300,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00.

Shares of NUVB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 51,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,973. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

NUVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

