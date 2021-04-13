Elan Moriah Sells 10,155 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah sold 10,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $466,520.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 99,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,926.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Elan Moriah sold 4,482 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $205,768.62.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $597,163.16.

Verint Systems stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,838. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $61,630,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,579,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 793,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,079,000 after purchasing an additional 256,921 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,046,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

