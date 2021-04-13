Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRON. CIBC downgraded Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,634. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 604,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $6,255,653.85. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $4,822,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,562,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,239,836.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.