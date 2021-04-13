Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Increased to $269.00 by Analysts at Truist

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.95. 815,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $172.11 and a 52 week high of $267.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Public Storage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,093,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.