FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FLIDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock remained flat at $$3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.96.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.