Short Interest in Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Drops By 93.7%

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EMED traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. 86,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,482. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28. Electromedical Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

