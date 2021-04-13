Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
Shares of DSEEY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737. Daiwa Securities Group has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.76.
Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile
Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.
