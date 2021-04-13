Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CRNCY remained flat at $$4.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt upgraded Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

