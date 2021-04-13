DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) Plans to Raise $339 Million in April 21st IPO

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) is planning to raise $339 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, April 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 13,300,000 shares at a price of $24.00-$27.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. generated $243.9 million in revenue and $20.5 million in net income. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a market cap of $4 billion.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets and Truist Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and William Blair, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Needham & Co., Loop Capital Markets and Capital One Securities were co-managers.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to increase the effectiveness and transparency of the digital advertising ecosystem. Through our software platform and the metrics it provides, we help preserve the fair value exchange in the digital advertising marketplace. The advertising industry continues to shift from traditional mediums to an expanding array of digital channels and platforms. Digital advertisers have historically relied on inconsistent, self-reported data from a large number of publishers, social channels and programmatic platforms, making it difficult to form an accurate, unbiased view of how and where their ad budgets are spent. As objectionable content and ad fraud have proliferated across the Internet and other digital channels, advertisers are utilizing independent, third-party solutions to protect their brand equity and optimize the performance of their digital media investments. Our technology addresses this need by providing unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. Our proprietary DV Authentic Ad metric is our definitive metric of digital media quality which measures whether a digital ad is displayed in a fraud-free, brand-safe environment and is fully viewable in the intended geography. Our software platform delivers this metric to our customers in real time, allowing them to access critical performance data on their digital ads. Customers then leverage our data analytics to improve the efficiency of their digital advertising investments by avoiding wasted media spend on blocked or fraudulent ads and to optimize their media strategies in real time by verifying their highest performing ads and content. “.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and has 647 employees. The company is located at 233 Spring Street, New York, NY 10013 and can be reached via phone at (212) 631-2111 or on the web at http://www.doubleverify.com/.

