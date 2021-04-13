SkinCoin Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $242,871.53 and approximately $26,413.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00056244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00019597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00087068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.10 or 0.00626579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00032326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00038013 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

