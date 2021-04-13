Analysts Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.76. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $9.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $10.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,896. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.39 and a 200 day moving average of $165.88. The company has a market capitalization of $155.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

