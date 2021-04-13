SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Insider Sells $707,480.00 in Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) insider Robert S. Birch sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $707,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,055,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,609,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SSSS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 312,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $311.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $5,122,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSSS. BTIG Research upped their target price on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

