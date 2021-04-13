Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.85

Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 15850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRLP. TheStreet cut Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $543.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $627.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently 242.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 151,084 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

