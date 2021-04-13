Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the March 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CONXF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 25,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,564. Conic Metals has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

About Conic Metals

Conic Metals Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 11 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada and Australia. The company was previously known as Nickel 28 Capital Corp.

