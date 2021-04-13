Insider Selling: Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Sells 4,953,906 Shares of Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. 20,312,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,191,566. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.88.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,585,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 1,504.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 961,569 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Senseonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.
