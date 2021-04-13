Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Major Shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp Sells 1,120,044 Shares

Apria (NYSE:HAYW) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $17,999,107.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ccmp Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of Apria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86.
HAYW traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 738,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,955. Apria has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $17.98.
About Apria
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
