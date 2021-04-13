Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Major Shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp Sells 1,120,044 Shares

Apria (NYSE:HAYW) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $17,999,107.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccmp Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of Apria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86.

HAYW traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 738,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,955. Apria has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAYW. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Apria

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

