Strong Market Cap Tops $25.15 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Strong has a market capitalization of $25.15 million and $1.95 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $181.89 or 0.00286391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00067600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.63 or 0.00259216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.93 or 0.00683225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,071.47 or 0.99306295 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00021009 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $546.55 or 0.00860544 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

