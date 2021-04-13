Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Down 83.2% in March

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the March 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDYPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,709. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.38. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

