Short Interest in ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Drops By 84.4%

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ProtoKinetix stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 222,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,206. ProtoKinetix has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry eye diseases.

