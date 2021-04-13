Paparazzi (PAZZI) Market Cap Hits $16,898.80

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $16,898.80 and $407.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

