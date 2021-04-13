MoonTools (MOONS) Price Hits $175.83 on Major Exchanges

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One MoonTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $175.83 or 0.00277914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTools has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and $169,033.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MoonTools has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00066961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.00261025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.92 or 0.00681110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,988.44 or 0.99558757 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00020645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $548.15 or 0.00866392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MoonTools

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io

Buying and Selling MoonTools

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

