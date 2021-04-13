Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Get Celsius alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of CELH stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.58. 1,217,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,182. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 808.40 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Celsius’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Celsius by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Celsius by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Celsius by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Celsius by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsius (CELH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.