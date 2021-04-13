CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

CLSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ CLSK traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 5.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 104,003 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 2,805.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 246,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 238,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 69,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

